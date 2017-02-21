Andy Cohen invokes Jewish roots in condemning attack on St. Louis Jewish cemetery
Andy Cohen at the 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, Nov. 2, 2016. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live” and the mastermind behind the channel’s uber-popular “Real Housewives” franchise, addressed the recent vandalism of a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery on his show Monday night.

In doing so, he mentioned that some of his great-grandparents and other relatives are buried there. Over 170 gravestones were toppled in the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City, Missouri.

“I don’t have to have a personal connection though to know that this is not who we are as Americans,” Cohen says in the powerful clip below.

