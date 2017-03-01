Palestinian intruder shot dead by his Israeli stabbing victim in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man who stabbed a Jewish settler in his West Bank home was shot dead by the knifing victim.

The resident of the Mor Farm outpost, in the south Hebron Hills, was lightly wounded in the Wednesday afternoon attack before using his gun to shoot the stabber. The knife attack and shooting occurred in front of the man’s children, according to reports.

Paramedics who arrived at the home treated the injured man, 33, and pronounced the Palestinian infiltrator dead.

Israeli troops later searched the outpost and the nearby Teneh Omarim settlement for a second intruder but did not find one.