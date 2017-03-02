Rocket fired from Gaza explodes on Ashkelon beach

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A rocket fired from Gaza exploded on the beach in Ashkelon in southern Israel.

The rocket fired late Wednesday night is the at least fifth in the last month and the second this week, including several claimed by an ISIS-backed group operating in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Code Red alarm did not sound since the rocket was headed for an open area. No casualties or property damage were reported.

After the launch of the rocket, Hamas began evacuating its security posts due to fear of retaliation which had not come by early Thursday, Ynet reported.

On Monday, a rocket fired from Gaza landed in an open field in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel, causing no damage or injury.