Avigdor Liberman to meet top administration officials in Washington
News Brief

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman will arrive in Washington for meetings with senior Trump administration officials.

Liberman will leave Israel for the United States on Monday evening, his office said in a statement.

He is scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The statement said that Liberman is looking forward to discussing with his counterpart “the security challenges that Israel and the U.S. share in the Middle East, including Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.”

