Pro-Trump radio host: George Soros is head of ‘Jewish mafia’

(JTA) — Radio host and Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones ranted about “the Jewish mafia,” which he said was run by Jewish billionaire George Soros.

Jones was responding to a caller to his radio show who claimed that “the Jewish mafia” was supporting efforts by Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to “derail the Trump presidency.”

“Well there is undoubtedly a Jewish mafia and the [Anti-Defamation League] will say you’re anti-Semitic,” Jones said Wednesday on his program, “The Alex Jones Show,” according to a recording published by Media Matters.

“No, there’s an Italian mafia, Irish mafia, Jewish mafia, Jamaican mafia, and there’s mafias, there’s Dixie mafia. And absolutely, the Jewish mafia, then, if you criticize it says you’re anti-Semitic, but the Jewish mafia is a very powerful mafia. It’s in the Godfather movies that are based on true stories, they just changed the names, absolutely.”

Jones then went on to claim that the “Jewish mafia” was headed by Soros, who was actually “out to get Jews.”

“And the Jewish mafia mainly feeds on Jews so, like the ringworm — the Sephardic Jews, they killed over 100,000 of them in a radiation test. So one of the biggest enemies of Jews is the Jewish mafia, they worked with Hitler. Well, the head of the Jewish mafia is George Soros, he’s out to get Jews,” Jones said.

In December 2015, Trump appeared on “The Alex Jones Show,” where the then-candidate for the Republican presidential nomination told the host that “your reputation is amazing” and promised he would “not let you down.”

This is not the first time Jones spoke of a “Jewish mafia.”

In October, the radio host ranted about “the Jewish mafia” that controls the U.S., and accused Chicago Mayor Rahman Emanuel and his brothers of being at the center of it.

Jones has been called out for spreading other conspiracy theories, including one claiming that FEMA wanted to put Americans in concentration camps, Vox noted. Southern Poverty Law Center fellow Mark Potok told Vox that Jones is the “primary producer of conspiracy theories in America today.”