Trump administration to host White House seder

(JTA) — The Trump administration will host a Passover seder at the White House.

The Jewish Insider first reported over the weekend that the seder is set to take place on Monday night, citing unnamed sources at the White House. An administration official on Sunday confirmed to The Times of Israel news website that the seder would take place.

It is not known whether President Donald Trump or his Jewish daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will participate in the White House seder, according to the report. The rest of the guest list also has not been made public; there are several Jewish members of the Trump administration staff.

Holding a White House seder became a tradition during the Obama administration. Barack Obama joined a seder organized by campaign staffers in Pennsylvania during the 2008 primary season, when he first ran for president. As president, he made the White House seder a custom, inviting among others Jewish staffers and backers.