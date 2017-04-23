Six Israelis arrested for ‘racist’ attacks on Arabs

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Six Israelis from the southern city of Beersheba were arrested for violent attacks on Arabs, the Shin Bet security agency said.

The agency, known as the Shin Bet, announced the arrests Sunday. It did not say when the arrests took place.

Among those arrested were a minor who cannot be named and two soldiers.

The attacks, which have been taking place since December, were carried out with weapons including knives, metal batons and crowbars, the Shin Bet said in a statement. The motives of the attacks were nationalistic and racist, including preventing relationships between Jews and Arabs, according to the Shin Bet.

Attorneys for the arrested men claim that their clients have been tortured in prison and one of those arrested tried to kill himself during the interrogations. The men have been indicted on several charges, including committing acts of terror.