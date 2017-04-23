Trump to speak at US Holocaust Museum’s commemoration

(JTA) — President Donald Trump will deliver public remarks as part of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday in the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol, a day after Holocaust Memorial Day is observed in Israel.

The Trump administration came under fire in January for its statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which omitted a specific mention of Jews.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and the Jewish parents of her husband, Jared Kushner, Charles and Seryl Kushner, took a private tour of the museum last month. Trump and Kushner are top White House advisers. Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his wife, and two other family members visited the museum.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized for saying that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons in a discussion of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, and called Nazi concentration camps “Holocaust centers.”

The weeklong Days of Remembrance was first held in 1979 and then later established by Congress as the nation’s commemoration of the Holocaust. This year’s Days of Remembrance will be observed from April 23 through April 29, the Museum said in a statement released Sunday.

Every president since the museum opened in 1993 has participated in Days of Remembrance events.