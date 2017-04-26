Palestinian teen attempts stabbing at same West Bank junction as his cousin a day earlier

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian teen was shot and critically injured after an attempted stabbing attack at the same West Bank junction where his cousin tried a similar attack a day earlier.

The alleged assailants in the two attacks near the Hawara Junction, at the headquarters of the military’s Samaria Regional Brigade near Nablus, were identified in the Palestinian media as relatives.

In the Wednesday afternoon incident, the teen was shot after running toward soldiers stationed near the northern West Bank junction and attempting to stab them, according to the Israel Defense Forces. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah for treatment. No soldiers were injured in the incident.

The assailant was identified by the Palestinian Maan news agency as Saleh Omar Saleh, 16, from the Balata refugee camp in southern Nablus. He is the cousin of Amjad Maher Jaafar, 17, the alleged assailant in Tuesday’s incident. Jaafar is at the same hospital in critical condition.

Also Wednesday, a 24-year-old Palestinian woman was arrested at a checkpoint in Hebron after approaching soldiers while waving a knife, the IDF said. She later told investigators she planned to carry out a stabbing attack.