Bereaved families help celebrate wedding of Renana Meir, daughter of terror victim

Dafna Meir, 38, a mother of four and foster mother of two young children, was stabbed to death at the entrance of her home by a teenage Palestinian attacker. She was fighting off her attacker in what is believed to have been an attempt to save three of her children who were in the house at the time.

Renana Meir’s marriage to Or Cohen was celebrated at an event Wednesday hosted by OneFamily, an organization that represents bereaved families of terror victims. The guests at the event, known as a “sheva brachot,” included David Hatuel, whose four daughters and first wife, Tali, were murdered in a shooting terror attack in 2004, and Meir Pavlovsky of Kiryat Arba, who was badly wounded in a stabbing attack in Hebron a year and a half ago.

According to OneFamily, Renana, who was 17 at the time of her mother’s murder, visited her mother’s grave last week and placed an invitation to the wedding on it. She posted on social media a photo of the tombstone and the message, “We have put an invitation on your grave and I beg that you arrive. I leave one hand for you on the way to the chupah [wedding canopy], please come to hold it.”

Renana Meir is a volunteer for OneFamily.