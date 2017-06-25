Gal Gadot ranked most popular actor on social media

(JTA) — Gal Gadot, the Israeli star of the film “Wonder Woman,” rose to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors list.

She had been ranked No. 4 on the list for the past two weeks, which is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. The last tracking week ended on June 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new list was released Saturday. Other actors on the list include Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Lucy Hale, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell and Mark Wahlberg.

Gadot, 32, has become an international sensation since “Wonder Woman” premiered. She has been a household name in Israel since winning the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, when she was 18 years old.