Mamdani says his Israel stance is core to ‘Trump-proofing’ NYC

A Siena Institute poll found that while Zohran Mamdani gains popularity in New York City, voters outside the Big Apple have a negative opinion of him — especially Jews.

Across the state, 75% of Jews reported an unfavorable opinion of Mamdani, a much greater share than 37% of voters overall. A similar share of overall voters, 34%, said they did not know of Mamdani or had no opinion, while 28% viewed him favorably.

Surveyed Jews did not particularly like the other candidates, either — 61% had a negative view of Mayor Eric Adams, 54% said the same of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and 38% said the same of Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

A narrower focus on New York City showed Mamdani leading the race by 19 points, similar to his performance in other recent polls. But this poll diverged from others that showed Mamdani also leading among Jewish voters. Instead, Siena pollsters reported 44% of Jewish New Yorkers said they would vote for Cuomo, followed by 23% for Sliwa and 20% for Mamdani.

The pollsters cautioned their NYC sample was small, with a 6.7% margin of error that increased for subgroups. They noted that “some results should be taken as anecdotal.”