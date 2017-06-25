Israel attacks Syrian targets in response to mortar fire on Golan

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel attacked several Syrian military targets in response to at least 10 mortar rounds that landed in the Golan Heights.

At least two Syrian deaths in Quneitra were announced in connection with the Israel Defense Forces attacks on Saturday night, which reportedly hit two tanks that fired the mortars and the position from where the mortars were fired.

Several more mortars landed in the Golan on Sunday afternoon, and the IDF said it responded to those as well.

“Last night the IDF attacked Syrian military targets. This was a vigorous response to mortar fire at our territory,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday morning at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting. “Our policy is clear: We will not tolerate any spillover or trickle whatsoever – neither mortars nor rockets, from any front. We will respond strongly to any attack on our territory or our citizens.”

Most mortars and gunfire on Israel from Syria have been accidental spillover from the country’s years-long civil war. The IDF has responded to those with return fire.

Following the Saturday mortar fire, Israel filed an official complaint with the United Nations.