Man threatens to shoot up Miami synagogue

(JTA) — Police are asking the public in the Miami area to help locate a man who threatened to shoot up a local synagogue.

Miami-Dade Police identified the man as Steven H. Brooks. A flier distributed by police seeking information about his whereabouts said he “made verbal threats to shoot with an Uzi and kill everyone at the Beit David Highland Lakes Shul Synagogue.”

Police said he last made a threat on Aug. 14 and has been warned twice about trespassing near the synagogue.

The poster also said that “Subject Brooks stated that he only has six months to live and does not care if he gets arrested” and stresses that “no probable cause exists” for his arrest.

Although Brooks has not been charged with a crime, police are concerned enough to alert the community and nearby synagogues, WSVN Channel 7 news reported.

The synagogue’s rabbi, Eliezer Wolf, said in a statement, “Together with many other shuls and rabbis in the area, I am thankful to the MDPD for their support in protecting our communities. We are in close contact with a security firm we use … at the shul, as well the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.”

There have been no reports as to why Brooks chose to threaten a synagogue.