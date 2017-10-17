Suspect arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti at northern England synagogue

(JTA) — A suspect was arrested in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti painted on the sign of a synagogue in northern England.

Police in Leeds on Monday told British media that they had arrested the man at the end of last week after a second incident occurred outside the Etz Chaim synagogue. Staff members of the anti-Semitism watchdog group Community Security Trust were harangued with anti-Semitic abuse by the suspect outside of the synagogue before his arrest, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

On Oct 11, a swastika and the word “kikes” was painted in red on the sign of the synagogue facing the main road.

Both incidents currently are under investigation, according to police. The man was released after his arrest pending the results of the investigation.

Following the incident, four members of the local Muslim community visited the synagogue with a gift of flowers in a gesture of solidarity with the local Jewish community.