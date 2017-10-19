Anthony Scaramucci reportedly loses speaking gig over Holocaust tweet

(JTA) — Anthony Scaramucci, the financier who briefly headed communications for President Donald Trump, reportedly has lost at least one lucrative speaking engagement after a Twitter account in his name posted a survey asking people how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Page Six, citing an unnamed source, reported late Wednesday that a speaking appearance in November at the New York City investment firm Neuberger Berman has been canceled over fears that his appearance would create a “commotion.”

Scaramucci, who is in England on a speaking tour, told Page Six in an email that the event was canceled due to a “schedule change.”

He also wrote: “I am on a speaking tour right now and have more speeches next week. Not sure if it has affected anything or not.”

On Tuesday, the Scaramucci Post account posted a tweet asking “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?” and offering multiple choices: “Less than one million, between 1-2 million, between 2-3 million, more than 5 million.” The historical figure, 6 million, was not offered.

The tweet was up for an hour and was near 5,000 responses before being removed by Lance Laifer, who apologized for it. Scaramucci later said Laifer was his partner.

Of the poll, Scaramucci said in his email to Page Six, “We were trying to raise awareness … Still we made a mistake, we apologized, made a donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and we are moving on.”

Scaramucci announced Tuesday afternoon on his personal Twitter account that he had pledged $25,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in the wake of the survey.