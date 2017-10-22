‘Death to Jews’ written on door in Jerusalem’s Old City
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

‘Death to Jews’ written on door in Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A swastika and the phrase “Death to Jews” was written on a door in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The graffiti, written in both Arabic and Hebrew, also said “Get out of Aksa,” referring to the Temple Mount, and “Hamas,” according to Israel Police. It was discovered on Saturday night.

Police said they opened an investigation into the incident. The Jerusalem Municipality later cleaned the graffiti off of the door.

The Muslim Quarter is a flashpoint area for Jews and Arabs.

 

ADVERTISEMENT: Get screened for over 200 Jewish genetic diseases with no out-of-pocket expenses this October.

Featured Stories

The Latest