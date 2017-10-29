Gal Gadot pulls out of event for producer Brett Ratner amid Hollywood sex scandals

(JTA) — Israeli actress Gal Gadot cancelled her appearance at an awards dinner honoring director and producer Brett Ratner amid growing scrutiny of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Gadot, the star of “Wonder Woman,” late last week backed out of the Jewish National Fund dinner in Hollywood, Variety first reported. The co-chair of the dinner, she was scheduled to present the Tree of Life Award to Ratner.

Nina Gordon, a spokeswoman for event, said JNF was told that Gadot had a scheduling conflict. Gadot has been in China promoting the upcoming “Justice League” movie, but posted on Instagram she was leaving the country Friday. Sharon Friedman, the JNF national campaign director, later told Variety that the organization was first notified of Gadot’s scheduling conflict on Oct. 19, but that the it continued to hope she would appear.

The Jerusalem-based JNF is famous for planting trees in Israel.

Gadot pulled out of the event following allegations by dozens of women that Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and sexually assaulted them. In her 2010 memoir, titled “Suck It, Wonder Woman!,” actress Olivia Munn accused Ratner of masturbating in front of her. Though she did not name him, Ratner later confirmed she was referring to him. He denied that allegation and apologized for falsely stating that he slept with her. Ratner is also close friends with director James Toback, whom more than 300 women have recently accused of sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, after the Weinstein scandal broke, Gadot posted on her personal Instagram account: “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”

Ratner, the CEO of RatPac Entertainment, which he founded with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Australian billionaire James Packer, is known as a supporter of Jewish organizations.

