Bette Midler says that Geraldo Rivera drugged and groped her

(JTA) — Former NBC anchor Matt Lauer is among the latest in a string of high-profile media men — beginning with Harvey Weinstein — to get hit with allegations of sexual assault.

Lauer’s story and subsequent firing prompted fellow TV personality Geraldo Rivera to weigh in on the slew of sexual harassment accusations.

Rivera, who is Jewish, at first seemed to defend Lauer’s behavior, calling news a “flirty business.” He tweeted that statement even after Lauer admitted to at least “some” of the lurid behavior detailed in a New York Times report Wednesday.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Rivera appeared to double down in a subsequent tweet, proposing tougher standards for evaluating claims, on the premise that some victims might be “motivated by more than justice.”

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

By Wednesday evening he apologized for the tweets, saying harassers are “deviants who deserve what is coming.”

Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear

I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem

long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming

to them-Often victims are too frightened to come

forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 30, 2017

Just as Rivera tweeted his thoughts, however, a video featuring footage from a 1991 Bette Midler interview began buzzing around the internet. The Jewish actress and singer tells Barbara Walters that Rivera violently assaulted her the first time they met.

Earlier that year, Rivera had published an autobiography called “Exposing Myself” in which he claimed to have — in the words of Walters — a “torrid” sexual affair with Midler when she was a rising star in the early 1970s. (According to a Washington Post review, the book was full of other scandalous claims, including that Rivera took two prostitutes with him to the bar mitzvah of Hollywood producer Jerry Weintraub’s son.)

Midler, however, explains to Walters that she has a different recollection of their relations. At first Midler laughs off the book’s claim, then gets serious, saying she would probably get in trouble if she divulged the circumstances of their first encounter. Walters lightly coaxes her into spilling the story.

In Midler’s words, Rivera and his producer pushed her into a bathroom, broke two “poppers” (inhalant alkyl nitrate drugs), pushed them under her nose and proceeded to grope her.

“I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera,” she said. “His behavior was unseemly.”

Walters looks shocked, but as she tries to move on, Midler says, “If I knew … 20 years later that he was going to end up a slimy talk show host, I never would have even let him in the room.”

On Wednesday morning, Midler tweeted that Rivera has yet to apologize for the episode.

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017

Rivera, who hosted multiple tabloid-style talk shows for decades and is now a contributor on Fox News, is the son of a Puerto Rican father and a Jewish mother. He had a bar mitzvah.

Midler — the recipient of numerous awards, including Grammys, Tonys, Golden Globes and Emmys — grew up in a Jewish family in Hawaii.