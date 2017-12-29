Target recalls Jewish-themed card game over offensive content

(JTA) — The Target Corporation of discount stores said it is recalling a Jewish-themed version of a card game that features offensive content.

Cards in the “Chosen People Pack” version of the Cards Against Humanity game were flagged on social media in recent days for lines like “Can’t you see, the Jews are behind everything — the banks, the media, even _____!” and “Torturing Jews until they say they aren’t Jews anymore.”

Target is “aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity,” a spokesperson wrote on Twitter Thursday evening, “and are in the process of removing it from our stores. We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry,” added the spokesperson for Target, which is the second-largest discount store retailer in the United States.

The retailer did not say in how many stores the game was currently stocked.

The game is based on offensive content, according to the maker’s description.

“Cards Against Humanity is a party game for horrible people,” reads the description of the game on its website. “Unlike most of the party games you’ve played before, Cards Against Humanity is as despicable and awkward as you and your friends.”