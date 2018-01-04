Israeli army reopens investigation in paraplegic Palestinian protester’s death

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli army is reopening an investigation into the shooting death of a paraplegic Palestinian protester at a Gaza demonstration.

In announcing a criminal investigation into the Dec. 15 shooting of Ibrahim Abu Thurayya, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that it had received new information from groups inside Gaza. Abu Thurayya, 29, was shot in the head at a protest against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In its original probe, Israel’s military said no live fire was aimed at Abu Thurayya and it was impossible to determine the cause of death. It said its investigation was hindered by the refusal of Palestinian authorities to share details of his injuries.

“It is impossible to determine whether Abu Thurayya was injured as a result of riot dispersal means or what caused his death,” the IDF said in a statement. “The initial investigation indicates that no moral or professional failures were identified.”

The IDF said the demonstration “was extremely violent and included thousands of rioters,” and that both the soldiers and the security fence came under fire by burning tires and rocks thrown by the protesters. The IDF used crowd dispersal weapons such as tear gas and rubber bullets, but acknowledged that some live fire was used with the permission of superior officers.

Eyewitnesses told the London-based Guardian newspaper that Abu Thurayya’s wheelchair was pushed up to the fence, and that he climbed out of it and tried to crawl forward toward the barrier before being hit.

Abu Thurayya was a regular presence at protests at the Gaza border with Israel. Images of him in his wheelchair waving a Palestinian flag have become a symbol of resistance.

He had said he lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza in 2008, though video documentation shows that that he was wounded on April 11, 2008, during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian operatives in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.