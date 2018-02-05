Colombia extradites Israeli for drug and human trafficking

RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — An Israeli citizen accused of belonging to an international crime organization was captured and extradited from Colombia.

Binyamin Cohen, 35, was extradited on Sunday and will face trial in Israel on drug trafficking charges. He had been arrested in Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city, on crimes including arms trafficking, car robbery, home burglary, human trafficking and smuggling cocaine from the South American country to the Jewish state, the local news website El Caracol reported.

In 2013, Cohen was sentenced to 392 days in prison for attempted homicide but he reportedly did not serve the term.

In November, another Israeli was expelled from Colombia accused of running illegal sex tourism. Assi Ben-Mosh, 43, allegedly led a network that offered trips with drugs and underage prostitutes. He is banned from returning to Colombia for 10 years.

Colombia is home to some 3,500 Jews in a population of about 49 million.