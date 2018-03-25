Several rockets fired from Gaza on southern Israel

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Several rockets were fired from Gaza at communities in southern Israel.

The firings triggered at least ten different Code Red rocket warning sirens on Sunday night in Sderot and the regional councils of Hof Ashkelon and Shaar HaNegev.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system reportedly intercepted several of the rockets.

The Israel Defense Forces are reported to have retaliated immediately following the attack, firing on several military positions in Gaza from tanks.

The rocket attacks come on the same day that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, held a large-scale military exercise. The exercise is scheduled to end on Monday morning, according to reports.