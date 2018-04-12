Israeli television series “When Heroes Fly” wins best series at Cannes

(JTA) — An Israeli television series won Best Series at the first ever Canneseries festival.

“When Heroes Fly” is the story of four veterans of a special commando unit from the 2006 Leaanon war who reunite for a final mission, to rescue the girlfriend of one of the commandoes who was abducted by a cartel in Colombia.

The show had its world premiere earlier this week at the festival, and has not yet been screened in Israel, according to Variety.

It was created by writer and director Omri Givron, co-creator of the Israeli show “Hostages” and based on a book by Amir Gutfreund. It stars Tomer Kapon, known for his role in “Fauda;” Ninet Tayeb and Moshe Ashkenazi. Kapon accepted the award at the festival. “This show deals with the consequences of war, and the prices of it,” Kapon said while onstage to accept the award, the Jerusalem Post reported. “So I just want to say, make love and not war.”

A second Israeli series, “Miguel,” which started broadcasting in Israel in January, won the Special Performmance Prize. The show is the story of a gay Israel man’s attempts to adopt a child, and the five-year-old Guatemalan child that comes in to his life.

Ten international series had their debuts at the festival and vied for six awards.