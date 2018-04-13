Gal Gadot cried when she saw a video of her grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day

(JTA) — Israeli actress Gal Gadot said she got teary when her assistant showed her a video of her late grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Gadot, the star of “Wonder Woman,” explained in an Instagram post on Thursday that she had not been able to find a photo of her grandfather Abraham Weiss, who lost his entire family in Auschwitz, the night before. But on the way to practice some stunts for an upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie, her assistant randomly sent her a video of what she thought was Gadot and her granddad, not knowing Gadot had been looking for an image of him.
“She had no idea today is Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Gadot wrote, “and didn’t know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night.”
I was looking for a photo of you all night on my phone but I couldn’t find one, so I wanted to ask mom to send me one but she didn’t answer..that’s the annoying thing about traveling.. There’s always something you need that you left back home. And then I got into the car, going to work out with stunts and meetings with PJ for WW, and Katy, my assistant goes “Hi, I found this real sweet video of you and I think your grandpa”.. She had no idea today is the holocaust remembrance day, and didn’t know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night… I wasn’t surprised.. My grandpa is always with me.. That’s not the first time he pops out of nowhere.. That’s how he used to be.. With his special sense of humor and always there for us. Even though he went thru hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz.. He chose to believe in good. I miss you saba. I love you. And thanks for helping out with finding a photo of us. I’ve never seen this video before and it made me cry. And as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world.
“I wasn’t surprised … My grandpa is always with me … That’s not the first time he pops out of nowhere,” Gadot wrote.
“I’ve never seen this video before and it made me cry,” she continued. “And as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world.”
Gadot previously mentioned Weiss, who died in 2013 at 85, in a Rolling Stone article last summer.
“His entire family was murdered – it’s unthinkable,” Gadot said. “He affected me a lot. After all the horrors he’d seen, he was like this damaged bird, but he was always hopeful and positive and full of love.”