Elise Stefanik proposes legislation that would block Mamdani’s threat to arrest Netanyahu

There are 48 days to the election.

Gov. Kathy Hochul may have endorsed Zohran Mamdani this week, but she’s not backing his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon visiting New York City.

“I disagree with that,” Hochul told reporters on Tuesday. “And I also do not believe the mayor of New York or the NYPD have the legal authority to do so.”

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor seeking to defeat Mamdani as an independent, also slammed the threat against Netanyahu, which Mamdani says is needed so the city “stands up for international law.”

“That’s weaponizing the justice system,” Cuomo said at a press conference yesterday, according to Politico. “I don’t like you politically. I’m going to arrest you. That’s illegal, unconstitutional, anti-American, and it is the exact thing that we complain that the federal government does.” He added, “A mayor doesn’t do American foreign policy.”

Cuomo called for an end to the war in Gaza in a New York Times interview this week. But he reiterated his “100% pro-Israel” position yesterday, calling himself “the most aggressive governor in the country on behalf of Israel.”