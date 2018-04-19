Syracuse fraternity suspended over hate-filled oath including anti-Semitism

(JTA) — Syracuse University has suspended a campus fraternity after a video surfaced of members using racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and ableist slurs.

In the video, discovered by the Daily Orange, Syracuse’s student newspaper, a member of Theta Tau gets on his knees and repeats an oath with slurs against blacks, Hispanics and Jews, among others.

The school’s administration suspended the fraternity, whose members attend the engineering school, after confirming the video’s authenticity on Wednesday.

“I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*****s, sp*cs and most importantly the f***in’ k*kes,” a member repeats, phrase by phrase, using slurs for black, Hispanic and Jewish people, respectively. Soon after he yells, “You f***in’ k*kes, get in the f***in’ showers,” a reference to gas chambers during the Holocaust, as other members laugh and applaud.

The video also shows members simulating sexual acts and mocking gay people. Another video features more anti-gay language, as well as a slur against people with disabilities.

“I am appalled and shaken by this and deeply concerned for all members of our community,” Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in an email to students, according to the Daily Orange. He added that the school is committed to “fostering a community where all our students feel welcome and are treated with dignity and respect. This behavior is unacceptable and contradicts our moral standards.”

Three other fraternities have been suspended at the school this academic year, including Alpha Epsilon Pi, a historically Jewish fraternity, for treating a new member unsafely.