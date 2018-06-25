Moroccan migrant arrested in Spain over alleged hate speech against Jews

(JTA) — Spanish authorities arrested an illegal immigrant from Morocco for inciting hatred against Jews on social media .

The 32-year-old man disseminated hate speech “against the Jewish community [of Spain] and generally” on Facebook and YouTube before his arrest earlier this month in the Canary Islands, ABC Canary Islands reported Saturday based on information given by a source in the national police.

The report did not name the suspect, but it did say he that the content he shared had “considerable reach” on Facebook. He had been under investigation since 2017.

Arrests over hate speech are rare in Spain.

In 2016, a judge in Tudela recommended the prosecution for incitement to violence of a person who shared on Facebook an Israeli-made music video spoofing Palestinian propaganda. The suspect was not prosecuted.