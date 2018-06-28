Israeli military thwarts 3 infiltration attempts from Gaza in 24 hours

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli military fired on two Palestinians crawling toward the border fence in an attempt to breach it, the third infiltration attempt in less than 24 hours.

At least one of the would-be infiltrators was seriously injured from the tank fire in the early Thursday morning incident, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF said that several firebombs were found at the scene. The Gaza Health Ministry later reported that one of the injured infiltrators, age 17, died of his injuries.

The infiltration attempt comes after two attempts on Wednesday afternoon and evening in which at least three Palestinians were injured. One of the injured suspects — a 15-year-old, according to the Palestinian media — was taken for treatment to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and was to be turned over to the military afterward for questioning.

The rise in infiltration attempts comes a day after terror groups in Gaza fired at least a dozen rockets on southern Israel and a constant barrage of incendiary kites and balloons that have set fires throughout southern Israel damaging agricultural lands and woodlands.