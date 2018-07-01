Report: First Israeli NBA player Omri Casspi signs one-year deal with Grizzlies

(JTA) — Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, reportedly had agreed to a one-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reports of the deal emerged Sunday, with the start of the week-long free agency period. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the deal.

Casspi, 30, can sign the deal on July 6.

He was waived in April by the Golden State Warriors, where he was under a one-year contract, after suffering an ankle injury. He reportedly is still eligible to receive an NBA championship ring from the team, where he played 53 games last season.

Casspi is set to start his 10th season in the NBA during which time he will have played for eight teams. In addition to the Warriors, Casspi played for: the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves in his career. The 6-9 forward was a member of the championship Maccabi Tel Aviv team in Israel before making himself available for the NBA draft.