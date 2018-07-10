U of Oregon Hillel sign vandalized with pro-Palestinian message and obscenities

(JTA) — A welcome sign at the Hillel at University of Oregon was defaced with a pro-Palestinian message and obscenities.

The vandalism at the building on the campus in Eugene was discovered Friday.

The Hillel posted a photo of the sign in the parking lot on Facebook. One message read: “Free Palestine you f***s.”

We apologize for the graphic content, but today we were shocked and saddened to return to our building in Eugene to find… Posted by The Oregon Hillel Foundation on Friday, July 6, 2018

No other damage or graffiti was discovered on or around the building, according to the organization. Two other Jewish groups on campus were left untouched.

In a message to the campus Jewish community Kevin Marbury, a university vice president, said campus police were working with the Eugene Police Department on the investigation.

“Anti-Semitism and other forms of hate have no place at the University of Oregon,” Marbury wrote. “We condemn this as an unacceptable violation our university values.”

In May, the university’s student government voted to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. The legislation was sponsored by the campus group Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights and endorsed by at least 30 other campus student groups.