Katherine Clark, a House Democratic leader, becomes highest-ranking lawmaker to call war in Gaza a ‘genocide’

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, a member of the Democratic leadership team, last week became the highest-ranking member of Congress to characterize the war in Gaza as a “genocide,” according to a video clip obtained by Axios.

Clark’s comments came after she was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters during an event in her district in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her remarks reflect a broader shift within the Democratic party, as more members back legislation aimed at blocking U.S. arm sales to Israel, marking a departure from the party’s historically strong support for the country.

“We each have to continue to have an open heart about how … how we take action to in time to make a difference, whether that is stopping the starvation and genocide and destruction of Gaza, or whether that means we are working together to stop the redistricting that is going on, taking away the vote from people,” Clark said in the clip.

The comments make her the 14th member of Congress to use the term, which Israel rejects but has gained increasing purchase, including from some of Israel’s past supporters, as the war has ground on. They include a dozen other progressive Democrats, tallied by the pro-Palestinian media outlet Zeteo, as well as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican.