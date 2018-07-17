Knesset restores war powers to Cabinet, saying prime minister and defense minister can’t act alone

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s prime minister and defense minister no longer have the authority to declare war.

On Tuesday, the Knesset rescinded an amendment it passed in May that gave the two leaders that authority. The measure passed its second and third readings by a vote of 77-16.

“It is appropriate that a decision of the Ministerial Committee regarding starting a war or taking significant military action that may at a high level of certainty lead to war be adopted by as wide a panel as possible,” the latest amendment says.

Under the law as it stands, the Cabinet must approve a decision to go to war or to initiate an action that could lead to war.