Haredi mob harasses teenage girl in Beit Shemesh

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A haredi Orthodox mob attacked a teenage girl in the Jerusalem suburb of Beit Shemesh, chasing her down a main thoroughfare due to her “immodest” attire.

Residents of the city have been complaining about religiously motivated violence in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhood outside Jerusalem for years. Extremists there frequently clash with police attempting to remove signs calling for public gender segregation.

In a video of the most recent incident, the young girl can be seen running down Nahar Hayarden Street, chased by what appears to be dozens of screaming men in haredi Orthodox garb. Some residents of the neighborhood have complained that they have been harassed and pushed to leave the neighborhood by the extremists, who recently announced a “war” on formerly haredi residents who frequent the neighborhood. In response to the attack, dozens of secular and national-religious residents held a rally protesting the lack of security.

“In one of the neighborhoods every time I pass through to go to work the children throw stones at me because I am not dressed modestly,” one demonstrator told Walla News.

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush’s car was mobbed in Beit Shemesh in April. Several months earlier a soldier driving through the city crashed into a lamppost after his car was pelted with stones and trash. Last month a local extremist was arrested for breaking a woman’s iPhone.

Many Israelis consider Beit Shemesh a microcosm of the religious kulturkampf being waged across the country. The city rose to national prominence in 2011 when local extremists began harassing and spitting on young national-religious girls attending a school on territory they claimed belonged to the haredi community.