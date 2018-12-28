The Jewish delis we said goodbye to in 2018

With offerings like the classic pastrami or corned beef sandwich and rich matzah ball soup, the deli has long provided our nation with a uniquely Jewish-American take on comfort food. In 2018, we said goodbye to a great number of Jewish delis, that, sadly, closed their doors and their kitchens.

Most notably for New Yorkers, Ben’s Best Deli in Rego Park, Queens closed down after 73 years of serving warm and comforting kosher Jewish deli food.

While the Jewish deli is an American invention, popularized by Jewish immigrants in New York, delis overseas are also closing. In 2018, London said goodbye to Gabi’s Deli, which closed after over 50 years in operation.