Druze leaders challenge Israel’s nation-state law

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Druze leaders in Israel filed a challenge with the Supreme Court over legislation passed by the Knesset making Israel the “nation-state of the Jewish people.”

The Druze leaders, including three Knesset members, called it “extreme” and said it discriminated against Israel’s minorities, the Times of Israel reported.

Arabs make up nearly 20 percent of Israel’s population. Members of the Druze minority serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

The lawmakers were from both the ruling coalition and the opposition: Hamed Amar of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Akram Hasson of the Kulanu party and Salah Sa’ad of the Labor party.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Ayoub Kara, a Druze lawmaker of the Likud Party, is likely to get an increase in his security detail after death threats made against him and his family after he voted for the law

Kara has received death threats online and was subjected to physical harassment.