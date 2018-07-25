The craziest Jewish wedding dance you’ll ever see involves water-fueled hoverboards

(JTA) — There’s the hora, and then there’s hovering.

Barstool Sports reported on a Jewish wedding where two men dressed as Hasidic Jews took to the skies in water-propelled hoverboards and danced to the music of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The stunt was captured in a video shared by Barstool’s popular Instagram account Tuesday.

Barstool Sports didn’t share any information about the wedding. The writer called the devices used in the video “jet packs.” Resorts and beach outfitters offer rides on the devices, which use a powerful stream of water to lift riders as high as 30 feet above a body of water. The two men in the video dancing to the song “If I Were a Rich Man” are dressed in traditional Orthodox garb.

Beyond that, interpretation is up to the viewer on this one. Enjoy.