The craziest Jewish wedding dance you’ll ever see involves water-fueled hoverboards
Menu JTA Search

The craziest Jewish wedding dance you’ll ever see involves water-fueled hoverboards

(Screenshot from Instagram)

(JTA) — There’s the hora, and then there’s hovering.

Barstool Sports reported on a Jewish wedding where two men dressed as Hasidic Jews took to the skies in water-propelled hoverboards and danced to the music of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The stunt was captured in a video shared by Barstool’s popular Instagram account Tuesday.

Move over Horah, THIS is the new hot Jewish wedding ritual in the streets.

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Barstool Sports didn’t share any information about the wedding. The writer called the devices used in the video “jet packs.” Resorts and beach outfitters offer rides on the devices, which use a powerful stream of water to lift riders as high as 30 feet above a body of water. The two men in the video dancing to the song “If I Were a Rich Man” are dressed in traditional Orthodox garb.

Beyond that, interpretation is up to the viewer on this one. Enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT: It's not just you. Join the conversation about teens and mental health.
Gabe Friedman is JTA's Associate Editor for Digital. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeFriedman563

Featured Stories

The Latest