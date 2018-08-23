Carl Reiner, 96, ‘impressed’ with himself for being oldest-ever Emmy nominee

(JTA) — Jewish comedy legend Carl Reiner said he was “impressed with myself” after being nominated for an Emmy Award — the oldest-ever nominee.

The 96-year-old creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” earned the nod for his role as host of the HBO documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Reiner, who starred in the “2000 Year Old Man” series of comedy sketches with fellow Jewish comedian and nonagenarian Mel Brooks, said that when he finishes anything, he feels compelled “to start a new project or I have no reason to get up. Most people are that way — if they have something to do, they hang around.”

Asked about his great success in comedy — he has won 12 Emmys — he replied, “you’re born with a funny bone. Some people have it, some people are very serious.”