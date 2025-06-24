70 Faces Media wins 18 Simon Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

70 Faces Media won 18 awards, including 17 first- and second-place awards, in the annual Simon Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism.

The honors went to several sites under the 70 Faces umbrella, which includes the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, New York Jewish Week, Kveller, My Jewish Learning, The Nosher and Hey Alma.

The awards were presented Monday at the American Jewish Press Association’s annual conference, held this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The awards are for work in 2024.

JTA, competing against other web-based outlets, won first place in 11 categories. The winners included Uriel Heilman for excellence in single commentary; Asaf Elia-Shalev for enterprise or investigative reporting; Philissa Cramer for news reporting; Andrew Lapin for writing about social justice and humanitarian work and education reporting.

A team of JTA writers — Andrew Silow-Carroll, Jacob Gurvis and Shira Li Bartov — shared an award for excellence in special sections or supplements for a package of stories assessing the lasting impacts of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel correspondent Deborah Danan won first-place honors for excellence in writing about health care and Ron Kampeas was honored for excellence in writing about politics/government.

The New York Jewish Week also scored first-place honors: Julia Gergely won for feature writing and writing about seniors and Luke Tress for excellence in interfaith relations reporting.

JTA also received six second-place awards, including the award for excellence in podcasting for “The Nightingale of Iran” by Danielle Dardashti, Galeet Dardashti, Rebecca Seidel and Zachary Goldberg, as well as one honorable mention.

