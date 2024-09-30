Donate
After Oct. 7 Culture

How Oct. 7 changed everything

An ongoing series about how Hamas’ attack on Israel has triggered an earthquake across the Jewish world.

(From left, top: Alex Wong/Getty Images; Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images; Luke Tress; Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images. From left, bottom: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Luke Tress; Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images; Anibal Martel/Anadolu via Getty Images; JTA collage by Grace Yagel)
For Jews around the world, Oct. 7 and its aftermath have presented a rupture of nearly unprecedented proportions. Jews have reconsidered their friendships, their beliefs, their attitudes about Israel, their place in the broader world — even the prayers and practices that have made up Jewish traditions for thousands of years.

In this series, we examine a range of ways that Oct. 7 — Hamas’ invasion of Israel, the murder of 1,200, the taking of 250 hostages, and the triggering of a wrenching war that has incurred steep losses for both Israelis and Palestinians — have been an earthquake that continues to send aftershocks.

We will add additional stories until Simchat Torah, the holiday that marks the anniversary of the attacks on the Jewish calendar.

Belief

How Oct. 7 changed belief

Language

How Oct. 7 changed language

