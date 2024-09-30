How Oct. 7 changed everything

For Jews around the world, Oct. 7 and its aftermath have presented a rupture of nearly unprecedented proportions. Jews have reconsidered their friendships, their beliefs, their attitudes about Israel, their place in the broader world — even the prayers and practices that have made up Jewish traditions for thousands of years.

In this series, we examine a range of ways that Oct. 7 — Hamas’ invasion of Israel, the murder of 1,200, the taking of 250 hostages, and the triggering of a wrenching war that has incurred steep losses for both Israelis and Palestinians — have been an earthquake that continues to send aftershocks.

We will add additional stories until Simchat Torah, the holiday that marks the anniversary of the attacks on the Jewish calendar.

‘The Jewish texts that changed for me since Oct. 7’: A symposium

In a year of ‘no words,’ Oct. 7 changed the Jewish vocabulary.

