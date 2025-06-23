Kneecap rapper Mo Chara, facing U.K. terror charges over his pro-Palestinian activism, might soon headline a sold-out U.S. tour

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At Pier 17 in Manhattan, a three-story digital marquee recently advertised a stacked program of shows slated throughout this summer and fall.

Notably missing from the display, however, were two apparently sold-out performances in October by the Irish rap group Kneecap, whose members are facing legal jeopardy in London and criticism here for their strident support of the Palestinian cause.

The New York shows, slated for October 1 and 10, were still advertised on a screen at the Pier 17 box office, but when a box office employee was asked whether they were still planning for the performance, they replied “no comment.”

The potential uncertainty over Kneecap’s North American tour comes as one band member, Mo Chara, faces terrorism charges in London over wearing a Hezbollah flag during a performance in London in November 2024. In April, Kneecap performed at the Coachella musical festival in California’s Colorado Desert , where they displayed the words “F–k Israel Free Palestine” on stage.

Their scheduled North American tour this autumn will test whether harsh anti-Israel rhetoric might disqualify artists in the eyes of concert venues wary of backlash and even a U.S. government eager to crack down on what it calls “Hamas sympathizers.”

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was released on unconditional bail Wednesday at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, meaning that he will be able to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England this week unless the government somehow intervenes.

JTA repeatedly emailed and called the venues for the band’s 21 scheduled performances across the United States and Canada this October for information on whether the shows will go on despite Mo Chara’s court battle, but none responded to the repeated inquiries.

One venue, the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville which has a sold-out Kneecap performance scheduled for Oct. 4, responded “got it” but did not elaborate.

Last week, ahead of Mo Chara’s initial court appearance, the band posted a statement on X in which they asserted that they were on the “right side of history.” An Instagram post with the same message drew 350,000 “likes.”

“The British establishment is conducting a campaign against Kneecap which is to be fought in Westminster Magistrates court…We are ready for this fight,” the statement read. “We are proud to have such a strong legal team with us. We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight in your court. We will win.”

The group also put up several billboards around London reading “More Blacks More Dogs More Irish Mo Chara,” a reference to a sign that some London boarding houses would have put up in the 1950s barring entry to Irish people, Black people and dogs.

“We’ve plastered London with a few messages ahead of this witch-hunt,” the group posted on X along with a video of the billboards. “British courts have long charged people from the North of Ireland with ‘terrorism’ for crimes never committed. We will fight them. We will win.”

The band has gotten support from fans and colleagues who either share their politics or defend their right to free speech. Grian Chatten, lead singer of the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., took both positions in an interview with the Irish Times. Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. projected the all-caps message “Israel is committing genocide” on stage at the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona.

“It’s a categorical witch hunt, and that’s fairly plain to see to anyone who has a discerning eye,” Chatten said of Mo Chara’s prosecution. “I stand by their side, and I’m totally unafraid to do so. I think all of us are.”

But the rap group has not gone through criticism of its politics unscathed. Last month, their planned performance on July 11 at the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow was cancelled due to safety concerns aired by police. The group also had a performance scheduled for July 4 cancelled at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions.

Mo Chara has vehemently denied the allegations that he is a supporter of Hezbollah and Hamas or antisemitic but rather a fierce opponent of “genocide” in Gaza. The group led chants of “free Mo Chara” at a performance last month and has since come out with “Free Mo Chara” t-shirts. At a performance posted to the band’s X account Thursday, Mo Chara declared “I’m a free man” to a loud applause from concertgoers.

After their Coachella performance, Jewish TV personality Sharon Osbourne called for the Trump administration to revoke the band’s work visas in advance of its scheduled tour.

The Trump administration has made calls and moves to deport pro-Palestinian international students, describing its crackdown as an effort to combat antisemitism. Jewish groups have argued that strident criticism of Israel can be antisemitic in both intent and effect.

In the U.S., R&B singer Kehlani, who is a vocal critic of Israel, has had two concerts cancelled: in New York City over alleged “safety concerns,” and at Cornell University over her pro-Palestinian activism.

In response to an inquiry from JTA about whether Kneecap will receive work visas for their sold-out tour, the State Department replied, “For safety reasons, we do not comment on potential investigations.”

On Saturday, when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was asked by The Sun if he thought Kneecap should play at Glastonbury, he replied, “no I don’t.”

“I think we need to come down really clearly on this. I won’t say too much, because there’s a court case on, but I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Starmer continued.

In a post on X Saturday, British Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch posted an article from The Times that speculated that the BBC would not exclude Kneecap from its Glastonbury coverage.

“The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda,” wrote Badenoch. “One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act. As a publicly funded platform the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

