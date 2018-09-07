Jewish celebrities remember Burt Reynolds

(JTA) — Burt Reynolds, one of the most successful actors of the 70s, known for his roles in films such as “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” passed away Thursday at age 82.

Despite his ample and Semitic chest hair, made famous in a now iconic nude Cosmopolitan centerfold, Reynolds wasn’t Jewish — though he did have plenty of Jewish collaborators and co-stars, including actress Goldie Hawn, who was his good friend. One of his last films, “The Last Movie Star“, was directed by Jewish filmmaker Adam Rifkin.

Rifkin and many other Jewish stars paid tribute to him on social media.

I wrote a few words about my friend Burt Reynolds. I miss him. #RIPBurtRenyolds https://t.co/O5BTmIsLIG — Adam Rifkin (@AdamRifkin) September 7, 2018

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018

Burt!!!

The Cannonball Run Outtakes were as good as some entire films.

The new @iamrapaport discusses the great Burr Reynolds:https://t.co/xc5OgAKauP#BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/keYPAexgxM — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 7, 2018

Burt Reynolds dead!? The Bandit?!? One of the 1st real film superheroes: leaping in a Trans-Am, hanging with Captain Chaos, just for the #CannonballRun outtakes which I’d watch over and over with my Dad… And let’s not forget Flash the dog. Drive safe, Bandit. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/H8EG5qYdI2 — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 6, 2018

Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 6, 2018

I was lucky enough to work with #BurtReynolds who was a true gem. He brought Dom Deluise to #RobotChicken & this was the result:https://t.co/XW6MPwBw0Q Burt was kind and generous, and a truly fantastic actor. — Seth Green (@SethGreen) September 6, 2018

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

Bye, Burt. Great job! — marc maron (@marcmaron) September 6, 2018