Jewish celebrities remember Burt Reynolds

(JTA) — Burt Reynolds, one of the most successful actors of the 70s, known for his roles in films such as “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” passed away Thursday at age 82.
Despite his ample and Semitic chest hair, made famous in a now iconic nude Cosmopolitan centerfold, Reynolds wasn’t Jewish — though he did have plenty of Jewish collaborators and co-stars, including actress Goldie Hawn, who was his good friend. One of his last films, “The Last Movie Star“, was directed by Jewish filmmaker Adam Rifkin.
Rifkin and many other Jewish stars paid tribute to him on social media.
I wrote a few words about my friend Burt Reynolds. I miss him. #RIPBurtRenyolds https://t.co/O5BTmIsLIG
— Adam Rifkin (@AdamRifkin) September 7, 2018
Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018
Burt!!!
The Cannonball Run Outtakes were as good as some entire films.
The new @iamrapaport discusses the great Burr Reynolds:https://t.co/xc5OgAKauP#BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/keYPAexgxM
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 7, 2018
Burt Reynolds dead!? The Bandit?!? One of the 1st real film superheroes: leaping in a Trans-Am, hanging with Captain Chaos, just for the #CannonballRun outtakes which I’d watch over and over with my Dad… And let’s not forget Flash the dog. Drive safe, Bandit. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/H8EG5qYdI2
— Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) September 6, 2018
Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that?
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 6, 2018
I was lucky enough to work with #BurtReynolds who was a true gem. He brought Dom Deluise to #RobotChicken & this was the result:https://t.co/XW6MPwBw0Q
Burt was kind and generous, and a truly fantastic actor.
— Seth Green (@SethGreen) September 6, 2018
RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018
Bye, Burt. Great job!
— marc maron (@marcmaron) September 6, 2018
Not a day goes by that I don't quote THE END: "I wanna liiiive!" #RIPBurtReynolds
— Alex Borstein (@AlexBorstein) September 6, 2018