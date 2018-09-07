Jewish celebrities remember Burt Reynolds
Jewish celebrities remember Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds, circa 1975. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Burt Reynolds, one of the most successful actors of the 70s, known for his roles in films such as “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” passed away Thursday at age 82.

Despite his ample and Semitic chest hair, made famous in a now iconic nude Cosmopolitan centerfold, Reynolds wasn’t Jewish — though he did have plenty of Jewish collaborators and co-stars, including actress Goldie Hawn, who was his good friend. One of his last films, “The Last Movie Star“, was directed by Jewish filmmaker Adam Rifkin.

Rifkin and many other Jewish stars paid tribute to him on social media.

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

