Taiwanese protesters angry at hair salon’s swastika logo urinate in front of store

(JTA) — A hair salon in northern Taiwan covered the logos on its store signs, which resemble a swastika, after people angry about the image began urinating and defecating in front of the store in protest.

Hsu Chen-yang, owner of the Berlin Hair Salon in Hsinchu City, told the Taiwan News that he covered the symbols, which he said were supposed to look like four razor blades, with black marker after the protests against the logo grew more intense.

Though Chen-yang claims the logo is meant to look like a stylized four razors, a previous version of the hair salon’s logo from last year featured the Reichsadler Imperial Eagle at the top of the image.

The salon also changed the logo on its Facebook page, following hundreds of negative comments in both English and Chinese, according to Taiwan News.

The logo reportedly was created by a designer hired by the shop.

The Jewish Center of Taipei in a statement called for the signs to be taken down.

In addition, the German Institute of Taipei in a statement issued on behalf of the German Foreign Ministry, in a statement said that “using Nazi symbols for commercial purposes is a despicable act of offense against the victims of the Holocaust. We call upon the owner of the shop to immediately remove those Nazi signs.”