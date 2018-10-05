Amy Schumer among hundreds arrested at DC protest against Kavanaugh

(JTA) — Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds of protesters who were detained in Washington, D.C., while demonstrating against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In videos posted to Twitter, the comedian and actress was seen saying “Yes,” to an officer who asked her if she “wanted to be arrested” while at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The protest was organized in part by the Women’s March group. Schumer, who is Jewish, was holding a “We believe Anita Hill.” In 1991, Hill accused high court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment and testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Thomas was confirmed and still on the bench.

Several women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault ahead amid the confirmation procedure. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations that date back to the 1980s and at the time were not reported to authorities.

A reporter, Samantha-Jo Roth, also posted a video of a group of women chanting “We won’t go back,” writing “Amy Schumer is among those being arrested here!”

Several hundred protesters were detained or arrested in a demonstration that took the form of a sit-in on the floor of a Senate building, The Guardian reported.

Other celebrities who joined Schumer in efforts to stop the vote for Kavanaugh included Jewish model Emily Ratajkowski.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”