Anti-Semitic and racist KKK fliers dropped in Philly suburb

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic and racist fliers supporting the Ku Klux Klan were dropped on dozens of homes in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb with a large Jewish population.

At least 30 homes in the southern New Jersey township discovered the fliers on lawns and front walkways on Saturday morning, according to local reports. The fliers were placed in Ziploc bags and weighed down with rice.

Some featured a picture of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Others used the image of a black man on trial before a Jewish judge and wearing a shirt that says “Kill Whitey” with racist language.

“YOU are your own worst ENEMY if you do not join us to fight for your rights as a White American,” one flier reads.

The fliers all featured the emblem of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at the bottom with a phone number to call.

Police are scanning home security video tapes in an attempt to identify those responsible for distributing the fliers.

“This type of hatred and bigotry will not be tolerated in our town,” Cherry Hill Mayor Chuck Cahn told the local CBS affiliate. “We will investigate this matter until we identify the individuals responsible and will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cherry Hill, about eight miles from the center of Philadelphia, has a population of about 71,000.