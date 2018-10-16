Apple adds cream cheese to its bagel emoji after complaints
(Illustration by Lior Zaltzman)

(JTA) — When Apple released its bagel emoji earlier this month people weren’t exactly kvelling.

On social media, New Yorkers and bagel lovers of all stripes lamented the icon’s aggressively plain appearance.

Now Apple has responded. After its latest iOS software update, the emoji has a plumper, doughier look and a shmear of cream cheese.

The revamped emoji got some love from at least one trusted source — Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

It also elicited plenty of conversations (both serious and humorous) about other emojis that need some tweaking.

JTA reached out to Apple to learn more about the design process behind the emoji but did not hear back in time for publication.

