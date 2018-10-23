Bomb found in mail box of George Soros’ New York home

(JTA) — An explosive device was found in the mail box outside of the New York home of controversial Jewish billionaire George Soros.

The device found on Monday was detonated by a police bomb squad, the New York Times reported.

The home is located in Katonah, N.Y., a hamlet in the upscale town of Bedford in northern Westchester County.

A package containing the bomb was opened by an employee in the Soros home, who called police on Monday afternoon.

Soros was not at the home when the bomb was discovered, according to the Times.

The case has been turned over to the FBI. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

Soros, who is a Hungary-born Holocaust survivor, is a left-leaning donor to the Democrats and other liberal causes in the United States, Europe and Israel. He often features in right-wing conspiracy theories, especially in his native Hungary, where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pegged him as a symbol of intruding globalist forces. He also has been the target of several, some recent, anti-Semitic campaigns.