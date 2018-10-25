Millionaire socialite admits to hitting lawyer with glass purse and making anti-Semitic remark

(JTA) — A New York millionaire socialite admitted to hitting a lawyer with a glass handbag and making an anti-Semitic remark in a New Year’s Eve incident.

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, daughter of the late billionaire Jack Kent Cooke, who owned the NFL’s Washington Redskins and other pro sports franchises, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in the incident and was sentenced to three days of community service.

Cooke originally was charged with second-degree assault for hitting attorney Matthew Haberkorn with the purse.

According to the New York Daily News, Haberkorn, 52, of the San Francisco area, his mother, wife and four daughters were collecting their outdoor gear from a coat check after eating at a high-end Manhattan restaurant when Cooke allegedly told him, “Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be.” Cooke disputed the claim, saying her words were “Excuse me, I have to get through.”

Haberkorn’s wife, Linda Thomas, who according to the Daily News is not Jewish, replied: “We all got places to be. You know what? I take total offense at that. You’re small-minded.”

Cooke’s boyfriend got involved, saying “Happy bat mitzvah, girls,” the Daily News reported.

When Haberkorn confronted Cooke outside over her comments, she reportedly hit him over the head with her glass purse, a Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch that sells for $300, and pulled him to the ground. He sustained a large cut on his head. One of Haberkorn’s daughters shot video of the incident outside the restaurant on her cellphone.

In February, Cooke told the Manhattan Criminal Court that she sustained serious injuries in the incident that she said required the surgical insertion of a titanium implant into her right ring finger.