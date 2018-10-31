NRA says George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are pushing ‘elitist agenda’
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

NRA says George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are pushing ‘elitist agenda’

George Soros

George Soros speaking in Berlin, Sept. 10, 2012. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(JTA) — The National Rifle Association tweeted that three prominent liberal Jewish billionaires are pushing “their elitist agenda on Americans.”

The tweet came three days after a shooter killed 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue. In the responses, a number of readers charged that the tweet fed into far-right notions of a Jewish conspiracy, as critics also noted in February when NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre gave a speech accusing the same three men — George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg — of promoting “socialism” and “social engineering.”

“Another billionaire is pumping unlimited money into electing anti-gun lawmakers,” Tuesday’s tweet read. “Notorious anti-gunner George Soros joins anti-gun billionaires Steyer and Bloomberg. There is no end to how much they’ll pay to push their elitist agenda on Americans.”

The tweet linked to a CNBC article about Soros donating to liberal candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Soros, a Holocaust survivor and philanthropist who funds liberal and pro-democracy causes, has been a frequent target of the far right in the United States and abroad who often invoke anti-Semitic tropes to exaggerate his influence in politics and economic affairs. A Florida man is allegedly behind a pipe bomb sent to Soros’ house.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have also criticized Soros for funding left-wing causes.

Michael Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, has funded a variety of liberal causes, and Steyer is a prominent liberal donor from California.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House majority leader, accused the same three billionaires of buying the election for Democrats in a tweet that he later deleted. Steyer, whose father was Jewish, called McCarthy’s tweet a “a straight-up anti-Semitic move.”

ADVERTISEMENT: This holiday season, meet Jews who have made the world a better place. Visit JEWISH LIVES, and explore the extraordinary biography series by Yale University Press. Get 30% off + free shipping.

Featured Stories

The Latest