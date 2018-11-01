‘F**k Jews’ spray-painted on Southern California synagogue

(JTA) — A synagogue in Southern California was vandalized with graffiti saying “F**k Jews.”

The grafitti written in red spray-paint on Beth Jacob Congregation of Irvine was discovered Wednesday when employees arrived at the building for work, according to reports.

The message was painted over shortly after police were finished, KABC TV reported.

Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a surgical face mask jumping over the fence of the synagogue after 1 a.m., and then vandalizing the building and stealing a bicycle.

The Irvine Police Department has increased patrols at Jewish facilities in the city, according to the report, and called on the public to report any suspicious activity.

“It is not a normal thing to have this type of crime in Irvine,” a police spokeswoman told the French news agency AFP.